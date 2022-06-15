ArabFinance: The board of directors of Misr Cement – Qena (MCQE) has approved the operations and maintenance of the company’s factory in Qena, according to a filing to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on Tuesday.

It is worth noting that the factory was managed by Arab Swiss Engineering Company (ASEC) under an agreement that ends in June 30th.

On May 16th, Misr Cement – Qena reported a 106% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated profit attributable to controlling shareholders during the first quarter (Q1) of 2022, recording EGP 59.631 million.

Misr Cement – Qena is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of cement and cement-related products in Egypt and abroad.

The company is involved in the production and distribution of construction materials, as well as dealing in all types of construction supplies and equipment.