The US’ Lucid Motors Group is planning to produce nearly 5,000 electric cars per year at its plant in the Western Red Sea port of Saudi Arabia, its marketing chief has said.

Firas Kandalaft told the Saudi daily Aliqtisadia at the weekend that the Company has produced mainly car parts and assembled a small number of the Lucid vehicles since it launched its first plant outside the US in the King Abdullah Economic City in 2023.

“We will soon launch the second production phase at the plant in Jeddah, with a capacity of 5,000 assembled cars in 2024,” he said.

In comments after the launching of the plant in September 2023, Lucid’s Vice President in Saudi Arabia Faisal Sultan said the plant produced nearly 50 cars in the first week of operation.

According to the paper, Lucid is targeting the production of nearly 155,000 vehicles per year in Saudi Arabia.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

