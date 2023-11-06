Kuwait intends to hire a foreign consultancy firm to prepare a long-term strategy to attract investment as part of ‘Kuwait Vision’ economic diversification scheme, a newspaper in the OPEC member said on Monday.

The Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA) will soon sign a contract with an international consultant to devise the strategy, the Arabic language daily Alqabas said, quoting KDIPA sources.

The strategy is intended to “support Kuwait Vision, identify projects and promote Kuwait as an investment destination,” the report said.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

