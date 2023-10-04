AMMAN — Jordan is using its full capacity to produce more renewable energy to meet local needs and export green energy, in the form of both electricity and green hydrogen, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabsheh said on Tuesday.

During his participation in the 2023 Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC), being held between Tuesday and Thursday in Abu Dhabi, Kharabsheh said that the Kingdom is close to completing the national strategy for green hydrogen, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He added that the Kingdom is taking several measures to make itself a regional hub for the production and export of hydrogen.

ADIPEC aims to accelerate the pace of collective action to help find solutions that would bring about radical changes to address climate challenges, prepare energy systems for the future, stimulate innovative solutions and enhance investment in clean energy sources.

The minister also took part in a roundtable discussion with ministers participating in ADIPEC 2023, titled "Accelerating the pace of policy innovation for a secure, low-carbon, affordable energy future". He said that the energy transition in Jordan began long ago, with renewable energy's contribution to overall energy currently amounting to 27 per cent.

He said that the ministry is preparing a strategy for electric transport, a strategy for green hydrogen and a national plan for energy rationalisation, which will act as a start for reviewing the comprehensive strategy for the energy sector.

Kharabsheh highlighted the projects that are currently being implemented to supply a number of industrial cities with natural gas, as well as programmes and projects related to the exploration of rare metals.

During his participation in a specialised session on building bridges to accelerate the spread of hydrogen, the minister highlighted the government’s efforts to strengthen the country’s position in this field through the formation of the National Committee for Green Hydrogen to follow up on the preparation of the national strategy for green hydrogen, evaluate investment opportunities and approve relevant procedures.

During the conference, Kharabsheh gave a briefing on the investment opportunities available in the field of renewable energy and the measures Jordan is taking to reduce its carbon footprint following the climate commitments it made after the 27th Conference of the Parties held in Egypt in 2022.

