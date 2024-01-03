Iraqi officials are holding a series of meetings with officials from Shell to devise a plan to supply gas to the giant Nibras project that will turn the OPEC member into one of the world’s largest petrochemical producers.

The Industry and Minerals Ministry is holding meetings with Shell, which will build the $8.4 billion plant in the Southern oil hub of Basra.

In a report on Tuesday, the official Iraqi News Agency quoted the Ministry’s spokesperson Duha Al-Jabbouri as saying that more meetings would be held to reach an agreement on the gas supplies for the project, which will produce nearly 1.8 million tonnes per year.

Shell owns 49 percent of Nibras with rest owned by Iraq’s oil and industry ministries.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

