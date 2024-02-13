Iraq is planning to build its first green hydrogen plant with a production capacity of 800 tonnes per year as part of a post-war strategy to gradually switch to renewable energy, the OPEC member’s Oil Minister has said.

Hayan Abdel Ghani told an energy conference in Baghdad on Monday that the project would be set up in South Iraq and it also includes a 130-megawatts (MW) solar power plant.

“The Oil Ministry has started taking steps to build a green hydrogen plant to be owned by the South Refineries Company,” he said in comments published on Tuesday by Aliqtisad News and other Iraqi publications.

Ghani said the Ministry has prepared a draft renewable energy law and sent it to Parliament for approval.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

