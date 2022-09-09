French industrial group Saint-Gobain is planning new investments in Egypt in glass and building materials production, the company said in a press statement.

The multinational company is planning to build two new manufacturing plants for flat glass, gypsum and sustainable building materials over the next three years, the statement said, adding that the new plants will serve local and export markets.

The investment plans were discussed during a meeting with Mohamed Abdel Wahab, CEO, General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI) by Hadi Nassif, CEO of Saint-Gobain International for the Eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East and Ahmed Wafik, CEO, Saint-Gobain Egypt.

Saint-Gobain Egypt owns the largest flat glass production line in the Middle East and Africa in the Suez Canal Economic Zone, and two building material production plants in Sadat and Amreya representing total investments exceeding €150 million.

