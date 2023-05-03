Egypt’s tourist numbers grew by 33 percent from the start of the year up to April 2023 on a year-on-year basis as the North African nation targets 15 million tourists in 2023, Amr El-Kady, CEO, Egyptian Tourism Promotion Board said in an interview with CNBC Arabia.

He pointed out that the biggest source market is Europe led by Germany, adding that he expects more Arab tourists with the launch of 5-year multiple entry tourist visa.

El-Kady added that the opening date for the Grand Egyptian Museum will be declared soon.

