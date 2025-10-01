Egypt - During his promotional tour in Türkiye, Walid Gamal El-Din, Chairman of the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE), signed an agreement to establish the Turkish “Hyper Plastic” recycling project in the Qantara West Industrial Zone.

The project will be developed over two phases on a total area of 100,000 sqm, with an investment cost of $40m (EGP 2bn), and is expected to generate 700 direct jobs. The contract was signed with company chairperson Mokhles Shahlar.

Marking the first recycling project in Qantara West, it will operate with zero emissions, using the latest technologies in polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and plastic packaging recycling, in addition to sorting, crushing, washing, and specialised production processes for PET, polypropylene, and high-density polyethylene.

Gamal El-Din said that the newly signed project reflects the SCZONE’s keenness to attract integrated industrial clusters in Qantara West and achieve environmental sustainability. He added that the SCZONE has upgraded the zone with world-class infrastructure and utilities to transform it into a regional and global hub for textiles and ready-made garments.

He also stressed that integration between the SCZONE’s industrial zones and affiliated seaports remains the cornerstone of investment attraction, enabling full access to global markets.

The SCZONE chief further noted that Qantara West Industrial Zone, which recently saw the inauguration of new factories and infrastructure projects, has so far succeeded in attracting 41 projects spanning industry, services, and logistics, with total investments of $1.093bn. These projects occupy a combined area of 2.57 million sqm and provide 56,565 direct jobs. He underlined the importance of continuing to draw further investments, particularly Turkish, the zone.

© 2025 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

