Egypt - The Chairman of the General Authority for the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone) Waleid Gamal El-Dein has laid the foundation stone for the Chinese company Henneway’s $50 million new luggage manufacturing facility in the Qantara West Industrial Zone, the SCZone announced in a statement on December 8th.

The project, spanning 120,000 square meters, is expected to create 3,000 jobs.

This project adds to the growing cooperation between SCZone and Chinese investments, which have surpassed $3 billion.

