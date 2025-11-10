Egypt’s non-oil export revenues surged to around $37.8 billion in the first nine months of 2025, driven by an increase in fertiliser and chemical exports.

The revenues showed an increase of nearly 20 percent compared to the same period in 2024, according to a report by Egypt’s Chemicals & Fertilisers Export Council posted on its Facebook account.

"Growth in chemical and fertiliser exports contributed to an overall increase in the country’s non-oil exports during this period," the report said.

Exports of chemical industries and fertilisers grew by around 10 percent to a record high of nearly $6.8 billion during first nine months of 2025, up from about $6.2 billion during the same period in 2024, following the completion of expansion of some production facilities.

Exports of glues rose by 45 percent, petrochemicals by 33 percent, glass products by 14 percent, detergents by 13 percent, and paints by 11 percent, while fertiliser exports rose by around nine percent and plastics by three percent.

(Writing by N Saeed; Editing by Sona Nambiar)

