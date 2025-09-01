Egypt - Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport, Kamel Al-Wazir, has announced the launch of the 11th offering of industrial land plots through the Egypt Industrial Digital Platform (madein.eg).

This offering includes 1,386 fully serviced plots across 23 governorates, covering a total area of 6.8 million square meters. Applications will be accepted electronically from September 1 to 11.

The plots range in size from 240 to 500,000 square meters and are designated for a wide range of industrial activities, including food processing, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, engineering, medical supplies, building materials, and textiles.

The offering spans 35 cities and industrial zones. Notable allocations include 20 plots in New October City in Giza, 18 in New Suez City in Suez, and 115 in New Fayoum City and Kom Oshim in Fayoum. Alexandria’s New Borg El Arab includes 6 plots, while Sadat City in Menoufia has 33. Beheira accounts for 190 plots in Housh Eissa and Wadi El Natrun, and New Alamein City in Marsa Matrouh includes 9 plots. Qantara East in Ismailia offers 108 plots, and Bir El Abd in North Sinai has 54. Assiut includes 67 plots in Dishlut and New Assiut.

Upper Egypt also features prominently, with 290 plots available across New Akhmim, New Sohag, El-Ahaywa East, El-Kawthar, West Gerga, and West Tahta in Sohag. Qena offers 288 plots in Nagaa Hammadi and Qift, while Luxor includes 124 plots in El-Baghdadi and New Tiba. In Aswan, 45 plots are available in New Toshka, El-Allaqi, and Kom Ombo.

Additional offerings include 4 plots in El-Mahalla El-Kubra in Gharbia, 3 in Metoubes in Kafr El Sheikh, 3 in South El-Reswa Extension in Port Said, 3 in El-Matahra in Minya, 2 in El-Dakhla in New Valley, and one plot each in 10th of Ramadan City in Sharqeya, New Beni Suef in Beni Suef, Gamasa in Dakahleya, and El-Obour City in Qalyubeya.

Al-Wazir stated that investors can choose between two systems for acquiring land: full ownership or usufruct rights. The pricing reflects the actual cost of utility infrastructure, in line with the Prime Minister’s directives to ease financial pressure on investors. The annual usufruct fee is set at 5 percent of the land’s ownership value per square meter. Investors may apply for two opportunities—one primary and one alternative—to increase flexibility and choice.

Priority will be given to applicants who had previously submitted approved technical and financial studies in earlier offerings but were not allocated land and have not reclaimed their reservation deposits.

The minister emphasized that this offering continues to benefit from the Ministry’s package of facilitation measures, which were introduced in previous rounds and remain in effect. These include a 50 percent reduction in application study fees, the cancellation of bid submission fees and financial guarantees, a reduced reservation down payment of 10 percent of the land’s value, and a simplified feasibility study model.

This initiative reflects the Ministry’s ongoing commitment to supporting industrial development and expanding investment opportunities across Egypt.

