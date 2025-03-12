The Engineering Export Council of Egypt (EECE), led by Sherif El-Sayyad, announced that engineering exports increased by 42% in January 2025, reaching $526.2m compared to $371.4m in January 2024. El-Sayyad emphasized that this strong start to the year reinforces the council’s vision to achieve a historic milestone, surpassing the $6bn mark in exports for the first time.

He highlighted the importance of reducing production costs and deepening local manufacturing to sustain growth and attract foreign investments in strategic industries. He also stressed the need for incentive packages to encourage investment in advanced technology components with high import costs, while calling for the establishment of accreditation laboratories and the introduction of tax and customs incentives for importing essential raw materials and production components.

The EECE’s monthly report showed strong growth across several key engineering sectors in January 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. Cable exports increased by 72.8%, while electrical appliances saw a 64.9% rise. Automotive components recorded a 9.5% increase, and home appliances grew by 17.1%. Electrical and electronic industries expanded by 27.3%, while ship and boat exports surged by 284.6%. Machinery and equipment exports also posted strong growth, rising by 65.9%.

May Helmy, Executive Director of the Engineering Export Council, underscored the vital role of engineering exports in driving economic growth, creating new job opportunities, and achieving national development targets. She stressed that the council’s strategy is focused on enhancing the quality of exported products to maintain the current upward trend. She also reaffirmed the EECE’s commitment to promoting Egyptian engineering industries globally through participation in international trade fairs and conferences, organizing buyer missions, and launching overseas trade delegations.

Egyptian engineering exports saw increased demand across multiple international markets. In Europe, key destinations included Slovakia, the United Kingdom, Turkey, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Georgia, Italy, and the Czech Republic. In Asia, Saudi Arabia was the top importer of Egyptian engineering products, followed by the UAE, Iraq, Jordan, China, and Lebanon. Several African markets, including Algeria, Morocco, Central Africa, Tunisia, Kenya, Nigeria, Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire, Tanzania, Uganda, Mauritius, and Madagascar, also saw a rise in Egyptian engineering imports. Additionally, exports to the Americas increased, particularly to Uruguay and Mexico.

With sustained growth and a widening global footprint, Egypt’s engineering sector is on track for an unprecedented export performance, reinforcing its position as a key player in international markets.

