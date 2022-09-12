Egyptian multinational Elsewedy Electric announced on Monday the launch of its new transformers plant, located within the Elsewedy Electric Industrial Complex in Kigamboni, Tanzania.

The transformers plant forms part of the second phase of the $50 million Complex, the multinational electrical manufacturer said in a press statement.

Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan had inaugurated the first phase, a wires and cables factory, in December last year.

The statement said the transformers plant is built over an area of 5,000 square metres (sqm) and has a production capacity of 2,500 oil-immersed distribution transformers/year.

January Makamba, Tanzania’s Minister of Energy said the opening of Phase 2 within nine months of inaugurating Phase 1 proved that Elsewedy Electric “is a real partner willing to exploit the favourable business climate in Tanzania and supporting the inter-African collaboration.”

The wire and cables factory is spread over an area of 35,000 sqm, and has a production capacity of up to 1,200 tonnes per month, the press statement said.

The factory caters to the company’s distributors in three regions across Tanzania in Lakezone Mwanza, Dar Es Salaam and Dodoma, as well as exports to Kenya, Madagascar, Rwanda, DRC, Zimbabwe, and South Africa.

Ahmed El Sewedy, President & CEO of Elsewedy Electric said the new factory will add more direct and indirect jobs and takes advantage of Tanzania’s potential to become an economic hub and regional transit point in the East and South Africa region.

The 120,100 sqm Complex is being developed as a regional manufacturing and exporting hub for wires & cables, transformers, meters, and insulators, the statement said.

It said the complex is slated to host production plant for PVC, a logistics centre and expanded cables and transformers factories to accommodate a wider portfolio and will create 1,500 jobs for the Tanzanian people.

Ibrahim Qamar, Managing Director, Elsewedy Electric East Africa said the company will keep exploring and developing opportunities that support the industrialisation strategy under Tanzania 2025 plan.

In 2018, together with the Arab Contractors and the Tanzanian Electric Supply Company, Elsewedy Electric had embarked on a massive project to construct the largest hydropower station in Tanzania– the 6,300 GWh Julius Nyerere Hydropower Dam.

(Writing by Marwa Abo Almajd; Editing by Anoop Menon)

