Egyptian fertilizers manufacturer Biogrand is planning to set up a factory in Saudi Arabia by the end of February 2025, with investments worth up to SAR 25 million, Al Mal News reported.

The factory is slated to be established in partnership with Saudi investors.

The project aims to meet the demand of the Saudi market and export 50% of production to four Arab countries.

