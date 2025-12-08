Egypt - Industrial Development Group (IDG) has announced the launch of its newest industrial park, e2 New October, in New October City. With investments totalling EGP 4.8bn and spanning 1.6 million sqm, the project represents a significant step forward in the development of integrated industrial communities in Egypt.

The initiative aims to strengthen local manufacturing, attract direct investment and contribute to the country’s broader industrial growth. Strategically located just 60 minutes from 6th of October City, the park serves as a key connectivity hub with direct access to Al-Wahat Road, the Ring Road and major transport corridors, positioning it as an appealing destination for investors.

e2 New October will offer comprehensive, high-quality services, including advanced infrastructure, renewable energy solutions and a fully integrated logistics centre. The goal is to create a holistic ecosystem that supports entrepreneurs and corporations in line with international best practices. Land allocations will span industrial, logistical, commercial, administrative and service activities, aligning with Egypt Vision 2030 and its focus on sustainable industrial development.

The project is expected to attract substantial foreign and domestic investment, generate more than 10,000 job opportunities across multiple sectors and facilitate the establishment of up to 100 new factories. IDG plans to complete and deliver the development within three years, with land plots already being offered to prospective investors in the second half of this year.

IDG CEO Shady William said: “We recognise our four industrial parks, East Port Said, e2 Alamein, e2 October and e2 New October—as playing distinct yet complementary strategic roles. East Port Said and e2 Alamein function as gateways for export and nearshoring, building integrated supply chains. Meanwhile, e2 October and e2 New October focus on attracting foreign direct investment and supporting Egyptian producers in serving the local market through integrated logistical solutions. This diversified portfolio ensures a balance between accessing global markets, strengthening local production and optimising logistics.”

Operations Director Mohamed Shehab Abdel Wahab said IDG recently signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with Banque Misr and Arab Bank to provide financing facilities for SMEs. The company is also collaborating with DCarbon to enhance energy efficiency and reduce carbon emissions, and with Regus to offer fully equipped workspaces and offices in both e2 October and e2 Alamein.

IDG currently holds an industrial land portfolio of 23.4 million sqm, supporting the development of integrated industrial cities and offering advanced infrastructure and services to local and international companies, contributing to industrial expansion in Egypt and across Africa.

