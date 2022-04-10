EFS Group, a regional leader in delivering integrated facilities management services across the Middle East, Africa and South Asia, has announced excellent results at the closure of Q1 2022 with new project wins of over AED 1.2 billion (326.6 billion).

The recent contract awards include a mega soft services deal for Jeddah Airport valued at over SR750 million in addition to multiple iconic projects in UAE, Saudi and other countries in the group's GCC operations.

With these wins, Group GEO Tariq Chauhan said EFS had crossed five billion in contracts backlog and remained a preferred FM partner of choice.

"EFS prides itself with an iconic client portfolio in integrated facilities management. The award of the Jeddah Airport contract marks the continued expansion of EFS Group in the aviation sector in addition to the existing portfolio of aviation sector clients across UAE, KSA, Oman, India, and Jordan," he stated.

EFS, he said, has maintained over 97% contract retention and compounded annual growth of 20% for more than a decade since 2010.

The company will grow to a billion-dollar revenues company with these new wins and business in the pipeline by 2025, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

