Drydocks World, a DP World company, announced on Monday the successful conversion of two Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) vessels to boost production off the coast of the Republic of Congo.

Tango Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) and Excalibur Floating Storage Unit (FSU) vessels, converted in collaboration with Antwerp-based Exmar and Italian energy company, Eni, marks a significant milestone in Eni’s ongoing Congo LNG project, Drydocks World said in a press statement.

The two vessels, joined by a 'spread mooring' system designed and patented by Exmar, will gather, liquefy, store and offload LNG from Eni's Marine XII block, situated offshore from Pointe Noire.

The conversion, carried out by Drydocks World over a five-month period, included the addition of 12 steel mooring foundation structures, totalling more than 4,000 tonnes of steel, the statement said.

Drydocks cut the project time significantly by successfully pre-rigging the offshore mooring chains in its Mina Rashid shipyard instead of offshore as is the norm.

“Our dedicated team delivered a fast-tracked project tailored to the needs of our clients and maintained exceptional quality throughout,” said Drydocks World CEO, Capt. Rado Antolovic.

The statement said the project involved over two million man-hours and zero Lost Time Incidents (LTI).

(Writing by Dennis Daniel; Editing by Anoop Menon)

