Delta Coatings International, a Dubai-based manufacturer of waterproofing specialist and protective coatings system, has unveiled its three-year strategic growth plan for the Middle East.

The expansion will include opening a new facility in Saudi Arabia and strengthening bases in Oman and Egypt, in addition to launching a new range of self-applied products for mega and giga-projects launched in the region.



