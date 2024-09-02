MUSCAT, SEPT 1

Belgian-based offshore energy and marine infrastructure group DEME Concessions says it is advancing a key pilot aimed at securing the certification of green molecules from a green hydrogen and ammonia project, branded as Hyport Duqm, planned at the Special Economic Zone in Duqm on Oman’s southeast coast.

The partnership of energy major BP (49 per cent), DEME Concessions (25.5 per cent) and OQ Group of the Sultanate of Oman (25.5 per cent) is currently in the early stages of developing Hyport Duqm – part of an array of giga-scale hydrogen schemes that seek to position Oman as a regional hub for green molecule production and export.

“DEME’s Hyport Energy continues to advance, positioning itself to be amongst the first in the world to produce green molecules from renewable energy. During the first half of 2024, the HYPORT Duqm project in Oman has embarked on a certification pilot project in accordance with EU regulation,” DEME stated in newly published results of the group’s performance during the first half of 2024.

In July, DEME and OQ announced a strategic partnership with BP, one of the world’s leading international energy companies. “In this partnership BP becomes an equity partner and operator of the Hyport Duqm project, acquiring a 49 per cent stake while OQ and DEME each retain a 25.5 per cent share,” the Belgian-headquartered group noted.

The certification pilot follows the successful completion of a precertification study carried out on behalf of Hyport Duqm by HINICIO, a leading consultancy firm focused on sustainable energy, industry, and transportation.

It paves the way for green ammonia output from Hyport Duqm to be certified as ‘Renewable Fuels of Non-Biological Origin’ (RFNBO) – a key criterion that ensures that its green molecules qualify for import into the EU and clients, while at the same time, are guaranteed to have been sustainably produced.

In the first phase, Hyport Duqm is targeting 500 MW of electrolyzer capacity to produce 60,000 tonnes per annum (tpa) of green hydrogen alongside 300,000 tpa of green hydrogen. At full capacity, output is projected to rise to 1 million tpa of green ammonia and 180,000 tpa of green hydrogen, powered by 1.5 gigawatts of electrolyzer capacity.

Starting with a commercial-scale demonstration project in Phase 1, Hyport Duqm is envisioned to evolve into a ‘Green Hydrogen Hub & Economy’ over future phases, according to DEME.

