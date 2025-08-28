ABU DHABI - Borouge is collaborating with Yokogawa to conduct a proof-of-concept for AI-powered autonomous control room operations at Borouge’s world-class Ruwais facility in Abu Dhabi.

Yokogawa UAE Industry, a leading provider of advanced automation technologies and solutions across the Emirates will utilise advanced AI-based technologies to analyse data, identify patterns and predict anomalies, enabling faster corrective actions that reduce the risk of unplanned shutdowns.

The proof of concept will also explore how autonomous control room operations can unlock value by enhancing efficiency and optimising overall plant performance.

Hazeem Sultan Al Suwaidi, Chief Executive Officer of Borouge, said, "As we progress our AI, Digitalisation and Technology (AIDT) transformation programme, our goal is to deliver an AI-powered autonomous control room at what will be the single largest petrochemical site in the world, enabling Borouge to accelerate growth and create lasting value for shareholders.”

Norinao Sato, President and CEO of Yokogawa Middle East & Africa, commented, “An AI-powered control room is a next generation operational hub that leverages artificial intelligence, machine learning and automation to optimise decision-making, automate processes, enhance safety and boost efficiency sustainably, transforming the control room from a reactive monitoring station to a proactive, intelligent command centre.”

Across its operations, Borouge is leveraging artificial intelligence, advanced technologies, and technology partnerships to increase profitability, productivity and performance, targeting $575 million in value generation for 2025. By the end of the second quarter, the Company has delivered $307 million in value against its target.