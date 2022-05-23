Bahrain Real Estate Investment Company (Edamah) has announced that work will soon start on the expansion of the 87,382-sq-m Sitra Industrial Park.

Edamah, the real estate arm of the kingdom's sovereign wealth fund, Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company, boasts a diverse portfolio spanning retail, hospitality, commercial and industrial properties across the kingdom.

The Bahraini group said it was keen to tailor its features to accommodate tenants’ requirements. It aims to drive sustainable economic growth while also creating benefits for local communities.

The 87,382 sq m park includes a total of four existing facilities with two new covered facilities and dry storage plots for industrial, commercial and logistical use, it added.

Announcing the availability of agile industrial locations at its Sitra Industrial Park, Edamah said the park is to be expanded with an additional 8,000 sqm of industrial space with construction about to commence on the site.

"We noticed that corporate actors in the sector were seeking more flexible partnerships with regard to their industrial needs and not solely warehousing units in the kingdom, and the Sitra Industrial Park will help serve this demand," remarked its CEO Amin Al Arrayed.

Most particularly we are looking at expanding this facility in a manner that specifically caters to individual needs of tenants by offering them customised solutions to their logistical, manufacturing, commercial and industrial requirements," he added.

