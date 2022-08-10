AMMAN — The Aqaba Container Terminal on Tuesday launched its strategy to eliminate carbon emissions and reach net-zero emissions by 2040, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The strategy comes as a reflection of the company’s commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions between 2020 and 2030, to reduce total emissions by 70 per cent by 2030 and reach net-zero emissions by 2040.

The Aqaba Container Terminal allocated investments worth more than $50 million to support projects to eliminate carbon emissions over the next 20 years, in order to achieve its environmental vision. The company’s CEO Soren Jensen said that the process of transitioning to a low-carbon economy in Jordan requires a large-scale collective effort in which all sectors work hand in hand.

Jensen stressed the company’s commitment to change the logistics and transport sector in Jordan, develop it and render it carbon-free in the future.

