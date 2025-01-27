The US-Irish automotive technology supplier Aptiv has set up a production facility in Morocco at a cost of round 450 million Moroccan dirhams ($45 million).

The plant is based in the industrial zone in the Northwestern Tangier city and is the eight production unit for the Dublin-based firm in the North African Arab country, Sabah Agadir daily reported.

It said in a report on Sunday that the new project, which was launched in 2023, would provide more than 3,000 jobs for Moroccans.

“The new project demonstrates the Company’s commitment to expand business in Morocco as a key market in Africa,” the report said.

