Algeria has decided to re-open a car assembly plant owned by South Korea’s s Kia as part of plans to expand local auto industry in the North African Arab country, Industry Minister Ali Aoun was reported on Tuesday as saying.

According to Elkhabar newspaper, Aoun declined to make clear whether the plant would restart production under the same brand name when it is reopened in March.

“The Kia car plant will return to production before the (Moslem fasting) month of Ramadan despite the difficulties and obstacles that faced this plant,” the Minister said.

In May 2020, Kia decided to shut down its car assembly unit in Batna Northeast of the capital Algiers due to supply disruptions after the Algerian government decided to impose a ban on import of auto spare parts.

The plant, which was launched in 2018, had a designed production capacity of 50,000 vehicles per year.

