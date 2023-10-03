Algeria will produce its first Italian Fait car before the end of 2023 after an automobile assembly plant was completed, newspapers said on Tuesday.

The Amsterdam-based Stellantis, a multi-national automotive manufacturing company, has built the plant in the Northern Oran city as a joint venture, they said, quoting Oran’s Governor Saeed Sayoud.

“The first Fiat car will be ready to hit the Algerian market in December …this is in line with an agreement with the Italian officials at Stellantis complex in Oran,” Sayoud was quoted as saying by the Arabic language daily Elkhabar and other newspapers.

Newspapers did not mention investments in the new car plant but Italian officials have earlier estimated costs of phase one at 200 million euros ($215 million) for the production of 90,000 vehicles involving four models.

