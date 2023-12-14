Algeria has launched one of Africa’s largest car plants to make Fiat cars and said it would seek partners for more car manufacturing projects.

Industry Minister Ali Aoun opened the plant, established by Amsterdam-based Stellantis, in the Northern Oran city on Monday.

The plant will initially produce 40,000 cars in 2024 before it reaches its full capacity of 90,000 vehicles in 2025.

“We are devising a strategy to build a strong base for car industry in partnership with experienced foreign companies…this project will be followed by other ventures involving vehicle producers and Algerian companies,” Aoun was quoted as saying by Elkhabar newspaper and other Algerian publications on Thursday.

Stellantis and its partners have committed an initial investment exceeding €200 million for the manufacturing of four models.

