Algeria has completed the construction of a 200,000 tonnes capacity steel works plant as part of a strategy plans to slash metal imports, newspapers in the OPEC member said on Wednesday.

Algerian Industry Minister Ali Aoun inaugurated the plant in the Northeastern Touggourt province on Tuesday, Elkhabar and other dailies said.

The plant will convert iron ore to metal products, including bars, ingots and wires, according to the report, which did not mention project costs.

A statement by the Industry Ministry said the project, which is controlled by the private sector, is designed to reduce imports and cover the needs of six provinces of various metal products.

