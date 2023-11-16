Air Products Qudra and Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR) have signed of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on opportunities to build, own and operate (BOO) hydrogen fueling stations for trains in Saudi Arabia in support of Saudi Green Initiative and Vision 2030.



The MoU establishes an framework for future collaboration between the parties, whereby Air Products Qudra would build multiple hydrogen train fueling stations on a BOO basis for SAR along established Riyadh - Al Kharj; Dammam – Jubail; and Ras Al Khair – Jubail, train routes.

Air Products Qudra's CEO, Ebubekir Koyuncu said: "Hydrogen is essential to the energy transition and is playing a crucial role in creating low carbon, sustainable transportation. We are honored to collaborate with SAR and look forward to developing ways we can deploy our global expertise, experience, and world-class engineering capabilities to support SAR and the Kingdom’s vision.”

Air Products Qudra is the regional development and investment joint venture (JV) for Middle East between Air Products and Qudra Energy, a subsidiary of Saudi's Vision Invest.

