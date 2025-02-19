Dubai-based Premier Marine Engineering Services has delivered its first locally built cargo barge to Abu Dhabi-listed ADNOC Logistics and Services (ADNOC L&S), strengthening the country’s maritime capabilities.



The barge, ADNOC B20, was delivered under a five-year contract, which aims to produce several multi-purpose barges, including the delivery of eight cargo barges this year, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The 250-foot flat-top barge, which will provide critical support to engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) projects, was delivered ahead of schedule. The cost of the barge wasn't disclosed.



Last year, ADNOC L&S acquired six newly built flat-top cargo barges from Premier Marine to bolster its EPC operations.



Founded in 2003, Premier Marine is a fully integrated ship repair, shipbuilding, and engineering solutions provider in Dubai Maritime City and has facilities in Umm Al Quwain and Abu Dhabi.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

