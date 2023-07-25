SOHAR Port and Freezone have signed a land lease agreement with Green Ferro Alloy (FZC) LLC to establish Oman’s first silicon metal plant in SOHAR Freezone. With a total investment of $68 million, this project reinforces SOHAR's position as a global trade hub and represents a significant milestone in the economic growth and diversification of the region, meeting the growing demand for silicon metal in Asia, Europe, and North America.

The Silicon Metal plant, which will occupy a land area of 160,000 sqm, will be designed and built to produce high-quality silicon metal, initially at a capacity of 25,000 TPA in the first phase and expanding to 50,000 TPA in the second phase. The molten silicon metal is poured from the furnace to ladles and molds, expertly cooled through molds or continuous casting. After cooling, the silicon metal is crushed and packaged in large bags, ready for global export. This innovative process ensures premium quality silicon metal for our valued customers worldwide.

"We are excited about this partnership with SOHAR Freezone and the promising opportunities it offers to investors. By leveraging the strategic advantages provided by SOHAR Freezone and its proximity to key markets, the establishment of the first silicon metal factory in the Sultanate will strengthen the mining sector in the area,” an official of Green Ferro Alloy said.

Commenting on this achievement, Omar al Mahrizi, CEO of SOHAR Freezone, DCEO SOHAR Port said, "This agreement marks a pivotal moment for us as it strengthens our position in global trade and reinforces our commitment to economic resilience. The establishment of the first Silicon Metal plant in Oman showcases our dedication to diversifying industries. Moreover, it demonstrates our ability to attract significant foreign direct investment, fostering business growth by increasing throughput and creating new opportunities, shaping a brighter and more sustainable future for SOHAR and beyond."

