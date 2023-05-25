Abu Dhabi-listed RAK Properties has launched Bayviews Residences, a new beachfront development on Hayat Island in Mina Al Arab, Ras Al Khaimah.

No details on the cost, number of units and construction timelines were given.

The project, which has direct access to Hayat Island beach, will comprise one and two-bedroom sea-view apartments, according to the developer's website.

Real estate agents, who are advertising the project off-plan, say the project comprises of 14 and 17-storey towers.

Sameh Al Muhtadi, CEO, RAK Properties, said the developer seeks to tap the wider customer segment by emphasising the concept of island living.

