New construction projects worth 3-4 billion UAE dirhams ($817-1,089 million) will be launched in Masdar City in Abu Dhabi in the next few years, the city’s CEO was quoted on Wednesday as saying.

Ahmed Baghoum said the city, one of the world’s largest sustainable residential places, is currently witnessing projects worth around AED1 billion ($272 million) involving new buildings and multi-purpose office blocks.

He told the semi-official UAE daily Alittihad that the new projects worth AED 3-4 billion will be launched leading to 2030, adding that Masdar City’s population is expected to double from around 15,000 at present to 30,000 by 2030.

In 2023, around 1,200 housing units were delivered, he said, adding that the city currently comprises over 3,000 houses and apartments.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

