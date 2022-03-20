Al-Futtaim Group Real Estate (AFGRE), the real estate development and operations arm of the UAE-based Al-Futtaim Group, has launched new phase of Aura’ apartments in Cairo Festival City (CFC).

The launch comes after the 404-unit project achieved 60 percent completion rate, AFGRE said in a press statement. The project, located in the South of SFC, spans an area of more than 56,359 square metres, and consists of 14 residential buildings of 6 storeys each.

The entire Aura community is scheduled to be fully delivered in 2023, AFGRE statement said, adding that the first phase would be fully delivered this year.

The statement quoted AFGRE Managing Director Ashraf Ezz El Din as saying that overall, the CFC project has achieved 80 percent completion rate.

(Writing by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)