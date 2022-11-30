DUBAI: As Dubai gears up to host the 43rd edition of the Big 5 – the largest and most influential construction event in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia – the organisers, dmg events, say the 2022 exhibition and conferences line-up will be a watershed for the construction sector during unprecedented challenges and transformation.

When the Big 5 opens on December 5 at the Dubai World Trade Centre for a four-day run, it will bring together over 2,000 exhibitors from 60 countries and host 20 national pavilions, including newcomers Oman, Pakistan, and Singapore.

“There are at least 10 touchpoints for the Big 5 2022 that clearly demonstrate the likely impact this year’s event will have on shifting the industry’s dial across a spread of issues and opportunities,” explained Ben Greenish, Senior Vice-President Construction, dmg events.

High up the 2022 differential scale is the strong government support this year’s event has secured. It has the backing and Summits-level involvement of Main Supporting Partner UAE’s Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, and Supporting Partners Dubai Municipality and Dubai’s General Directorate of Civil Defense. Other public sector institutions spanning from Saudi Arabia to Ethiopia are actively supporting the event and its features, positioning the Big 5 at the epicentre of global business and decision-making for the construction industry in the region.

The Global Construction Leaders’ Summit, a gathering of some of the industry’s most prominent thought leaders, will feature representatives of these and other leading entities from public and private sectors who will address issues and opportunities across the region, including sustainability.

The breakthrough Global Construction Impact Summit will discuss UAE national climate action strategies, building a circular economy, and forging pathways to gender-balanced boards.

The 55,000+ visitors expected at the Big 5 2022 will also discover a host of experiences curated to make their attendance even more engaging.