KUWAIT CITY, Sept 21: The Ministry of Public Works has recommended awarding a tender of the Public Authority for Roads and Transportation (PART), for the construction, completion, development and maintenance of roads and intersections that serve the new passenger terminal in Kuwait International Airport on Al-Muqawa Road, to one of the companies that offered the lowest bids, at an amount of KD 53 million, reports Al-Anba daily.

The Central Authority for Public Tenders (CAPT) received a letter from the ministry that included a technical report as well as a statement to CAPT stating that the initial insurance is about to expire. CAPT decided to postpone the decision to an upcoming meeting in order to refer it to the technical sector. The daily had previously published that this tender witnessed intense competition between local and international companies that applied to win it, as the project consists of a number of roads and three intersections.

The Al-Muqawa Road will be designed and developed using highway specifications. The number of lanes in each direction will be increased to raise the level of service for the road and accommodate the number of cars expected to enter and exit the airport at peak hours, according to the traffic study approved by the Kuwait Municipality and the General Traffic Department.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Public Works is carrying out the maintenance of various photocopiers in the ministry in accordance with the conditions and specifications, reports Al-Anba daily. According to informed sources, the deadline for submitting bids to the ministry is Monday, October 3. Any bid after this date will be rejected. The contract implementation period is two years. The bid remains valid for a period of 90 days from the date of opening the offer envelopes.

The tender is indivisible, and alternative offers will not be accepted. The tender is open to all companies and institutions approved and qualified to maintain a type of photocopying machine included in this practice and registered with the ministry, and in the Central Agency for Public Tenders for 2022, provided that they have previous experience of not less than five years and have implemented at least two similar contracts, one of which is governmental.

© 2022 Arab Times Kuwait English Daily. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).