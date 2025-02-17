Egypt’s Taj Misr Developments has launched Dejoya4, a new residential project in the New Administrative Capital (NAC), with an investment of 14 billion Egyptian pounds ($277 million).

Chairman Mostafa Khalil told Zawya Projects that the 71-acre development, located in the Downtown district of NAC, will include 3,300 residential units and a mall, and will be built in four phases.

Construction began in February and is expected to be completed within three years, he said, adding that Space Consultant is the main consultant for the project.

Khalil said the company is targeting EGP 30 billion ($593 million) in sales from Dejoya4.

Taj Misr's portfolio of delivered projects in the NAC include:

Taj Tower 1 – A 56-storey residential project spread over an area spanning 8,058 sqm in the CBD

Ezdan Mall – A six-storey mall spanning 10,450 sqm and housing 160 retail stores.

Dejoya1 Compound – A 23-acre residential project in R8, with 32 residential buildings and a 15,000-sqm mall.

Dejoya2 Compound – A 10.71-acre residential project.

Dejoya3 Compound – A 33-acre development in R7, featuring 46 residential buildings.

Khalil said the company is planning to invest EGP 8 billion ($158 million) in construction activities in 2025, with several new projects in the pipeline. These include:

Taj Tower 2, a 57-storey skyscraper in the Central Business District (CBD) of the NAC spanning 14,000 square metres (sqm)

Dejoya Zayed, a 144-acre residential project in West Cairo

He also disclosed that they are planning a 1,200-acre mega project in the West Cairo area but didn’t elaborate.

(1 US Dollar = 50.64 Egyptian Pounds)

(Reporting by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

