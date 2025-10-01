UAE developer Source of Fate has unveiled a 2.6 billion UAE dirhams ($708 million) luxurious waterfront residential project on the central islet of Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah.

Miraggio will house 810 residential units, along with a retail podium and resort-style amenities, including an infinity pool, a fully equipped gym and wellness centre, recreational areas, and private beach lounges, the developer said in a statement.

The project’s start or completion dates were not disclosed.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

