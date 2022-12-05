Infinity Towers for Urban Developments has awarded Savills the property management and leasing mandate for its 2.5-billion-Egyptian-pound ($102 million) Infinity Tower office tower in the New Administrative Capital (NAC).

The 200-metre Infinity Tower, one of Egypt’s tallest skyscrapers, is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2024.

Salama Structural Engineers is the lead consultant for the Class A tower, which is aiming to become the tallest LEED certified building in Egypt.

Construction of the project had started in 2020, according to a June 2021 Zawya Projects report.

(1 US Dollar = 24.61 Egyptian Pounds)

(Writing by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)