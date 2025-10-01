Saudi Arabia’s National Infrastructure Fund (Infra) has disbursed 6.3 billion riyals ($1.81 billion) out of the SAR 8.6 billion direct commitments concluded from 2022 through the first half of 2025, according to the Kingdom’s pre-budget statement for 2026.

These deals have contributed to providing innovative financing solutions for several vital projects and promising sectors, valued at SAR 46.4 billion.

As part of strengthening strategic partnerships, Infra has concluded several agreements to attract local and foreign investments. The most notable agreement was with the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) to develop two of the kingdom's major desalination facilities valued at SAR 2.4 billion.

Infra intends to launch a programme to finance social infrastructure projects, aiming to increase the participation of the private sector in health and educational services, and improve the level of services provided, the statement said.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

