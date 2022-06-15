Saudi Arabia has invited bids for a number of projects in the Eastern region in health, tourism and farming sectors, newspapers said on Wednesday.

The Secretariat of the Eastern Region unveiled the projects which comprise a large specialised hospital and a medical city in the Eastern port of Khobar, cafes and restaurants on Khobar Corniche, an agriculture nursery in the city, an entertainment centre for horse stables in the nearby Damam city and other projects.

The Arabic language daily Al-Madina and other newspapers quoted a Secretariat statement as saying the projects are part of plans to attract local and foreign investment to develop the Eastern flank of the Gulf Kingdom.

“These projects are part of nearly 230 investment opportunities which have either been presented to investors or will be announced in the near future…several incentives are offered to investors to facilitate the implementation of the projects, including lower bank guarantee and a tax exemption for 10 percent of the contract’s period,” the statement said.

