Saudi-listed Riyadh Development Company (ARDCO) announced on Tuesday that its consortium with Turkey’s FTG Development Company has been appointed the developer of the 3.5 billion Saudi riyal ($931.6 million) Urban Wadi mixed-use project in Riyadh.

The prject will be located within the Sports Boulevard development and cover an area of 39,759 square metres (sqm) with a built-up area of more than 207,000 sqm, ARDCO said in a stock exchange statement.

Urban Wadi will be developed through a real estate investment fund formed by ARDCO as the local investor, FTG Development as the foreign investor and the state-owned Sports Boulevard Development Company as the main investor by contributing the land (in-kind investor).

The real estate fund, which will be managed by Jadwa Investment Company, will have a duration of seven years, which is extendable.



ARDCO launched 'Invest for Growth' strartegy last year to enter value-added partnerships, focussing on residential, offices and logistics real estate development, mainly in Riyadh.

According to its website, Sports Boulevard is is one of Riyadh’s mega projects launched by King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud in March 2019. The project is set to become the 'longest linear park' in the world and extends for more than 135 kilometres on Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Road connecting Wadi Hanifah in the West with Wadi Al Sulai in the East through a grid of safe green pathways for pedestrians, cyclists, and horse-riders. The project includes 4.4 million sqm of greenery and open spaces, and up to 50 multidisciplinary sports facilities, amd unique districts and investment zones totaling an area which exceeds 2.3 million sqm.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

