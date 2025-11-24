Ladun Investment Company has signed an agreement with Hawyia Auctions Company to sell 511 land plots, raising up to 1 billion Saudi riyals ($266.63 million).



The land plots are located in Al-Usaylah master plan in Al-Malqa suburb of Makkah, the company said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange.



The total area covered is 408,537 square metres and will be marketed in multiple phases.



Hawyia Auctions will market the plots from 19 November 2025 until December 31, 2027, the statement added.

(Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.