Saudi Real Estate Company (Al Akaria) has secured 700 million Saudi riyals ($186.52 million) to finance its developments and expansion plan.

A maximum of SAR 100 million will be used to support the company’s working capital, the developer said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange on Thursday.

The new Sharia-compliant credit facilities were obtained from Bank AlJazira and have a duration from one to a maximum of 10 years.

The facilities have been guaranteed by a promissory note and real estate mortgage, the statement said.

