Raimondi, a leading manufacturer of quality topless tower and luffing cranes, has announced the successful deployment of five luffing jib cranes at the site of a key residential high-rise in Dubai.

Strategically situated at the intersection of Downtown Dubai and Business Bay, the new development spans over 1.42 million sq ft featuring a total of 1,030 units across two towers.

Installed in Q2, the Raimondi LR213 units are all currently freestanding at 45m with jib lengths ranging between 44.5m and 55m, said the company in a statement.

Based on site progression, four out of the five luffers will be externally climbed to reach the impressive heights of 145m and 190m. Equipped with a 55kW hoisting winch with a drum capacity of 880m, the cranes lift at a maximum speed up to 104 meters per minute, it stated.

"By renting these five Raimondi LR213s we continue to prove our strong flow of commercial activity and active involvement in the development of the region," remarked Wael Hasan, the General Manager of Raimondi Middle East.

"Participating in this high-profile project underscores our fleet reliability and efficiency, while reflecting our commitment to providing solutions that cater to the complex urban construction projects," he noted.

Raimondi pointed out that the 14 tonne model offers great lifting capacities and flexibility, facilitating the efficient handling of heavy materials and components, streamlining the construction process and enhancing site safety.

These cranes were installed with meticulous planning and precision, ensuring minimal disruption to the surrounding areas while maintaining the highest standards of safety and operational efficiency, it added.

Hasan pointed out that the LR213 had been selected to meet the specific requirements of the project’s contractor.

Also it will help ensure timely and safe execution, while avoiding collision and overfly of surrounding properties; thus making it ideal for high-rise construction in densely populated areas,” explained Hasan, highlighting how this specific model helped in the development of similar projects across the UAE.

Raimondi Middle East's technical team will continue to provide onsite support throughout the project’s duration, including the several climbing stages to allow the crane to reach the final heights, as well as the dismantling procedures, said the top official.

The LR213s will remain onsite for approximately 18 to 22 months. Upon completion the new residential development will offer high-end housing units, luxurious amenities, recreative areas, and restaurants, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

