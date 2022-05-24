Egyptian developer El Khalifa Group has launched its 400 million Egyptian pound ($22 million) SITIO project in West Cairo as part of plans to launch two projects in the area during 2022.

A press statement quoting Group Chairman Amr Khalifa said the 6-acre residential development comprises 30 villa units, a 30,000-square metre mall as well as leisure and sports facilities.

The statement noted that the project includes swimming pools, running and cycling racks, a tennis court and a walkway.

(1 US Dollar = 18.48 Egyptian Pounds)

