Egypt - Palmier Developments has announced the launch of its latest mixed-use project, VERT, located in New Sheikh Zayed City, Giza Governorate.

Spanning 30 feddans (approximately 126,000 sqm) with a built-up area of 53,300 sqm, the project represents a new step in the company’s expansion strategy in West Cairo.

VERT features 213 units that include four types of standalone villas (75% of the built-up area) and one type of twin villa (25%). The development also dedicates 15% of its total area to commercial, administrative, and service facilities, including a fully integrated medical center and a range of modern amenities.

Mohamed El-Hag, Chairperson of Palmier Developments, said the project introduces a new residential concept in Sheikh Zayed, strategically located near Sphinx International Airport, the 26th of July Corridor, Dahshour Link, and the Cairo–Alexandria Desert Road.

El-Hag emphasized that Palmier is committed to sustainable construction practices, incorporating smart energy and water management systems and eco-friendly materials, in line with Egypt’s national drive toward green and smart urban development.

He expressed appreciation for the collaboration with Gasser Bahgat, Chairperson and CEO of Melee Developments, and Ahmed Ismail, Founder of Queens Clinics and the project’s landowner. El-Hag noted that VERT forms part of Palmier’s broader expansion plan, which focuses on upscale developments in West Cairo, including Zayard North Strike, Zayard Elite, Zayard AvenueZ, Zayard ResidenceZ, and Ayard Villa.

Gasser Bahgat said the project combines innovative investment strategies with modern architectural design, supported by a strategic partnership with the healthcare sector to create a holistic, future-ready community. He added that Melee Developments is dedicated to premium real estate ventures, selecting strategic locations and ensuring sustainable value for investors and residents alike.

Ahmed Ismail, Founder of Queens Clinics, highlighted that VERT sets a new benchmark for integrated residential communities, offering privacy, luxury, and comprehensive services. He also announced the opening of a new Queens Clinics branch within the project, aimed at advancing women’s health awareness and promoting preventive medicine, while transferring global medical expertise from London to Egypt.

