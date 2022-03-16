Muscat - The Ministry of Transport, Communications, and Information Technology (MTCIT) signed a memorandum of understanding for the management, development, and operation of Khasab Port.

The agreement was signed on behalf of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology by Eng. Saeed bin Hamoud al Maawali, Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (MTCIT), and on behalf of the Oman International Container Terminal Company (Hutchison Ports Sohar) Anson Kim, CEO of the company.

The memorandum of understanding is for two phases - the first of which is for the two parties to complete the drafting of the draft agreement with the signing of the final deal by early August, to be followed by the operating and managing the port by the Oman International Container Terminal Company starting from October this year

The second phase includes the company preparing and completing studies and designs for the port’s general development in preparation for signing the concession agreement and starting long-term development work in 2025.

Al Maawali said signing the memorandum will serve the local community by developing the port economically while preserving the identity of the place, noting that a workshop will be held next May to discuss ways to develop Khasab Port with the relevant authorities.

The signing of the MoU was attended by Eng. Khamis bin Mohammed al Shamakhi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology for Transport.

Observer Web Team