Oman’s North Al Batinah Governor’s Office is expected to award the design consultancy services contract for the Sallan Creek master plan (Dhifaf) by the first quarter of 2025.

"The tender, which was issued on 20 October 2024, had a bid submission deadline of 10 November, which was extended to 25 November. The contract is likely to be awarded in January 2025," a source aware of the details told Zawya Projects.

The Governor’s Office has specified that proposed design integrates seamlessly with the existing residential areas and the Batinah coastal road network. The scope also includes aligning drainage and protection structures with the area’s infrastructure.

