Oman’s Ministry of Regional Municipalities & Water Resources (MRMWR) is expected to award the main construction contract for its Wadi Aday Gorge flood protection dam in the upstream gorge of Al Amerat bowl, Muscat Governorate, by the second quarter of 2022, according to a source.

The source told Zawya Projects that the main contract tender was reissued on 25 October 2021 with an extended bid submission deadline of 8 February 2022. The main contract is expected to be awarded by early April 2022, with the overall project completion and commissioning scheduled for the first quarter of 2025.

The prequalified bidders comprised of China Communications Construction Company, Ozkar Construction Industry, and Trade, Portex Insaat Sanayi Ticaret Sirketi, Serka Taahhut Insaat, Strabag Oman, Galfar Engineering and Contracting, United Gulf Construction Company, Premier International Projects, Eksen Project Construction Tourism and Trade and Al Kiyumi Global Investment, according to officials from five companies.

The tender was reissued in October 2021 after the main contract awarded to Ozkar Insaat Sanayi Ve Ticaret was cancelled in the third quarter of 2021, a second source told Zawya Projects. He didn’t disclose the reasons for the cancellation.

The scope of work involves the construction of a large flood protection dam with 26 million cubic metres of storage capacity. The dam is the third within six dams that aim to protect the fast-expanding urban parts of Qurum and the Al Amerat areas from floods.

Renardet S.A. & Partners Consulting Engineers has been appointed as the supervision, design, and project management consultant. Artelia Group has been mandated as the design and infrastructure consultant for the project.

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)